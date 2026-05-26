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Weather Update Today, May 26: This state is likely to get relief from scorching heat as IMD predicts heavy rainfall on Tuesday; check city-wise status

Weather Update Today, May 26: This state is likely to get relief from scorching heat as IMD predicts heavy rainfall on Tuesday; check city-wise status

Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district and Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri regions emerged as the hottest places in the country at 47.6 degrees Celsius each, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorm and heavy rains in West Bengal from Wednesday. The weather department has further informed that there will be a gradual fall in maximum temperature across West Bengal from Thursday by two to three notches. Night temperatures in several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, remained above normal, adding to the discomfort of the people in the region.

Telangana Weather Update:

The IMD has also issued a red alert for heat wave conditions at isolated pockets in Mulugu, Khammam and other districts of Telangana for Monday and Tuesday. In its weather warning issued on Monday, for the next seven days, the Met Centre of IMD here said heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts on Monday.

Also read: 23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

Severe heatwave in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra:

Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district and Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri regions emerged as the hottest places in the country at 47.6 degrees Celsius each, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees, while temperatures above 47 degrees are categorised as a severe heatwave.

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At least 6 places in Uttar Pradesh featured in the IMD’s list of locations recording maximum temperatures of over 45 degrees Celsius. Banda recorded the highest temperature at 47.6 degrees, around 4.1 notches above normal. Jhansi’s maximum temperature was at 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Orai at 45.8 degrees, Agra at 45.5 degrees, Prayagraj at 45.4 degrees and Hamirpur at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Delhi weather: Light rain lashes capital, IMD forecasts dust storm — Check Noida, Ghaziabad forecast here

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while western parts of the state are also expected to witness heatwave conditions during daytime. Warm nights have also been forecast in both regions.

Delhi Weather Update:

The India Meteorological Department has warned that severe heatwave conditions will persist over Central and Northwest India for the next four to five days, even as the southwest monsoon makes steady progress from the south.

The weather department has forecasted the National Capital to witness highs of 43-45°C through Wednesday, with heat wave conditions at isolated places. A dust storm with winds reaching 60 kmph is possible Tuesday evening.

Conditions ease slightly on May 28 when light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected, pulling maximum temperatures down to 42-44°C.

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