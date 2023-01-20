Home

IMD Weather Update: More Snowfall To Persist In Himalayan Region; Heavy Rains To Lash THESE States

Delhi: It’s snowing in the hills! According to India Meterological Department (IMD) more snowfall will continue in the Himalayan region. Hill states of northern India witnessed snowfall and light rain on Friday under the influence of a western disturbance, causing the closure of roads and impacting flight operations even as the plains saw a rise in minimum temperatures.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin said that snowfall would continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand owing to the influence of an active western disturbance. The weather agency also stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from January 24 to January 27.

IMd Latest Weather Forecast

“An active Western Disturbance as a trough runs along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 24°N. It is very likely to move slowly eastwards and intensify further along-with high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower & middle tropospheric levels mainly during 23rd to 27th January, 2023,” the IMD said.

The Regional Meterological Department in Delhi in its seven-day forecast predicted cloudy skies with light rainfall and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 11 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius in the national capital, respectively, the MeT said.

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and increase thereafter over the area with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during 24th to 27th and over Delhi during 24th to 27th January, 2023,” the IMD said.

“Air quality in Delhi will significantly improve after 23 January, as rain and high wind speed is expected in the coming days,” Vijay Kumar Soni, IMD Scientist, Delhi told news agency ANI.

In the national capital, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the maximum is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in most places of Haryana and Punjab on Friday registered a slight increase giving relief to people from severe cold weather conditions.

Trains, Flights Delayed, Traffic suspended In Jammu

Snowfall and rain in various parts of Uttarakhand intensified the cold, adding to the woes of people from land subsidence-hit Joshimath living in temporary relief camps.

Apart from Joshimath, located at a height of around 6,000 feet, many famous locations in the higher altitudes of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, including Badrinath, skiing destination Auli, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park and the Valley of Flowers also witnessed snowfall, officials said.

Traffic movement on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway — the all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country — was stopped due to snowfall and shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, officials said.