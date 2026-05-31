IMD weather update: Rain alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and UP; Hot, humid conditions to persist in Konkan; complete forecast here

As per the weather department, Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely over Konkan and Goa during May 31 to June 4.

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People cover themselves during rainfall, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

IMD Weather forecast: Several parts of India continue to witness rainfall, providing relief from the intense heatwave, including in Delhi-NCR. However, many regions are still reeling under scorching temperatures, with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark in multiple cities. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is expected over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 30 and May 31; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during May 30 to June 3; Kerala and Mahe during May 30 to June 5; Lakshadweep during May 30 to June 1 and on June 4, June 5, 2026.

Also Read: 30 mins of dust and only dust as it covers Rajasthan’s Churu, leaving residents gasping and vehicles stranded in broad daylight | VIDEO

What is the latest weather forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh?

As per the weather department, Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely over Konkan and Goa during May 31 to June 4; Madhya Maharashtra during May 30 to June 4; Marathawada during May 31 to June 3; Gujarat state during May 30 t0 June 5, 2026.

Which regions are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days?

For Delhi-NCR, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky that is expected to become generally cloudy on May 31. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning and gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C and 23°C to 25°C, respectively. “The minimum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places, and maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 25 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 22 kmph from southeast direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” the IMD stated.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast

Moreover, the IMD has forecasted isolated to scattered light-to-moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, across several eastern and northeastern states over the coming days. Such weather conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on May 30 and 31, Bihar from May 30 to June 1, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 30 and again between June 2 and 5, and Jharkhand and Odisha from May 30 to June 5.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed

reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during 30th May-01st June

and Rajasthan during next 7 days

June 1, 2026: Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range

of 37°C to 39°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C)

at many places, and maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Delhi.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with wind reaching up to 10 kmph

during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase reaching up to 15 kmph from southeast direction

during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 12 kmph from the southeast

direction during evening and night.

Also Read: Extremely severe weather alert in Delhi-NCR: Capital may receive thunderstorm, hail in next 3 hours | Check details

June 2: Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range

of 38°C to 40°C and 26°C to 28°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C)

at many places, and the maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Delhi.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southwest direction with wind reaching up to 15 kmph

during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from southwest

direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the

southeast direction during evening and night.