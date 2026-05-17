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IMD Weather Update: Will it rain in Uttar Pradesh today? Storm and rain alert issued in 15 states for the next 10 hours, winds to blow at...

IMD Weather Update: Will it rain in Uttar Pradesh today? Storm and rain alert issued in 15 states for the next 10 hours, winds to blow at…

The national capital is likely to witness strong dust storms and gusty winds. As per the IMD, thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain are likely during the night.

Delhi Weather Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert of heavy rain and thunderstorms in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during this period. The IMD has warned that many parts of the country could witness major weather changes on May 17.

As per the IMD, several areas are likely to experience strong winds blowing at speeds of up to 75 kmph. Along with this, severe storms may once again hit northern Indian states, while hailstorm warnings have also been issued for several regions. Heavy rainfall is expected in many states within the next 10 hours.

Also Read: Heatwave alert: El Niño likely to bring scorching heat in May-June this year; Would we be able to cope with it?

Weather in Delhi:

The national capital is likely to witness strong dust storms and gusty winds. As per the IMD, thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain are likely during the night. On May 17, the temperature may rise further to around 42°C. However, cloudy skies along with thunderstorms and lightning are also expected.

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On May 18, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 43°C, while the minimum may remain around 26°C. On May 19, the temperature is expected to stay near 42°C with strong winds continuing. On May 20, the maximum temperature may be around 41°C. On May 21, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 41°C and 26°C respectively.

Also Read: After freezing weather in 2026, world stares into red-hot 2027; Experts warn of massive increase in temperatures due to El Niño

Weather in Uttar Pradesh:

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are currently experiencing intense heat.

In Banda, the mercury has touched 44.8°C.

Prayagraj and Jhansi are also witnessing severe heat, with maximum temperatures crossing 44°C.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain dry in the coming days.

Heatwave conditions may prevail in some parts of southern Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow and nearby areas are expected to witness clear skies. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on May 18 as well.

Weather in Rajasthan?

Temperatures are expected to rise across most parts of Rajasthan, and intense heat conditions are likely to return.

According to the IMD center in Jaipur, temperatures across the state will rise again from May 17 onward.

Western Rajasthan is expected to experience severe heatwave conditions.

On May 17–18, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds may occur at isolated places in the Bikaner division, Shekhawati region, Jaipur, and northern parts of the Bharatpur division.

During this period, winds may blow at speeds of 40–50 kmph, along with light drizzle in some areas.

Weather in Bihar:

Heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Gaya, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, West Champaran, East Champaran, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Rohtas, Kaimur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Katihar, Khagaria, and Begusarai.

In Patna, the maximum temperature on May 17 and 18 may remain around 41°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27°C.

How Will the Weather Be Today in Madhya Pradesh?

Moderate to heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Umaria, Shahdol, Singrauli, Satna, Ujjain, Dewas, Balaghat, Vidisha, Rewa, and Katni. In Bhopal, the maximum temperature on May 17 is expected to reach 42°C, while the minimum temperature may stay around 28°C.

Weather in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is facing the impact of the deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal. Due to the deep depression, several districts are experiencing heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for the coming days. Today, heavy rainfall is forecast in the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Theni.

Meanwhile, on May 18, intense rainfall is likely in Dindigul, Theni, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris districts.

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