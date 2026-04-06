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IMD Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorms and hailstorm alert in Delhi-NCR, UP and Rajasthan - Check full state-wise forecast

IMD Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorms and hailstorm alert in Delhi-NCR, UP and Rajasthan – Check full state-wise forecast

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms across North India, including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, bringing temporary relief from heat while raising concerns over strong winds and sudden weather changes.

IMD Weather Update

Rain, thunderstorms and lightning alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan: There is a major change in the weather pattern of North India as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for rain, thunderstorms, lightning and possibility of hailstorms in Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

India Weather Update: IMD also predicts an intense weather activity around April 6-8

IMD says that due to active western disturbances, weather conditions are likely to change over northwest India and states and union territories may witness:-

1. Thunderstorms with lightning

2. Rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph

3. Light to moderate rain

4. Isolated hailstorm

Heavy rain alert

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in isolated places.

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Also read: Delhi rain: Relief continues for national capital as Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit Delhi NCR

India Weather Update for April 6: Delhi-NCR likely to witness rain and gusty winds

It can be expected that Delhi NCR will see cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and gusty winds during the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department further states that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and localised dust storms are very likely to occur over and around Delhi NCR.”

Curtain drops over north India on some parts

As news reported earlier, Delhi-NCR has already seen cloudy sky with dust storm like conditions.”

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan To Witness Heavy Rainfall Activity

Other parts of north India like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also experience high rain activity. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms will occur in isolated places of the state. India Meteorological Department warns people to be cautious while venturing outside during heavy rain activity.

More states to witness weather change

Nine to twelve states including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience change in weather conditions.”

Lightning storms might cause danger to life

Lightning storms and gusty winds might cause damage to life, so it’s better to take precautions while coming out of homes.”

May provide temporary relief from increasing temperatures

As the weather activities are likely to bring down the temperature over north India, it is very likely that temperature will dip down to near to normal or below normal over northwest India during next few days.”

Do’s and Don’ts

The India Meteorological Department advises people not to wander in open fields during thunderstorms.

Avoid venturing out during storms”

Here are a few tips you should follow…

1. Avoid going out in open fields during thunderstorms

2. People are asked to stay indoors during lightning

3. Individuals living in flat should try and tie down things on the terrace

4. Keep tracking weather updates

If you’re travelling to or through these states, keep yourself updated with the local weather forecast.

Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department has issued alerts

“TheIndia Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for rain, thunderstorms and lightning for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.”

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