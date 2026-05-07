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IMD Rain Update: Kerala, Delhi, UP to witness downpour today? Weather department issues alert for these states

IMD Rain Update: Kerala, Delhi, UP to witness downpour today? Weather department issues alert for these states

During this period, strong winds may blow at speeds of 50 to 70 km/h. According to the IMD, cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Meerut are likely to witness cloudy skies and light drizzle in the evening.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry have been witnessing heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across several parts of the country over the next few days. As per the MeT department, a fresh spell of adverse weather activity is expected to begin over northwest India between May 10 and 12, bringing thunderstorms and winds gusting at speeds of 40 to 60 kmph.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see rainfall in the coming days. Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds over the next 6-7 days.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Here are some of the key details:

The weather department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Several parts of southern India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Hailstorms are expected in Bihar, Vidarbha, and Telangana.

In West Bengal, strong winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kmph may lash the state on May 9.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are also likely to face strong winds and lightning strikes.

Also Read: Delhi weather April 4: IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms as heavy rains lashes national capital; check detailed forecast

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Delhi Weather Update:

Heat in Delhi is expected to increase from today, while by Friday the maximum temperature may reach close to 40°C.

According to Skymet, a new western disturbance may become active on 10 May.

There is no possibility of a heatwave until 15 May.

According to forecasts, Thursday will see clear skies, although light clouds may appear at times.

The maximum temperature may reach 36°C, while the minimum could stay around 22°C. Between 8 and 12 May, maximum temperatures are expected to rise continuously.

During this period, maximum temperatures may remain between 36°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 22°C to 25°C.

How will the weather be in Uttar Pradesh today?

The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of the state on 7 May. During this period, strong winds may blow at speeds of 50 to 70 km/h. According to the IMD, cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Meerut are likely to witness cloudy skies and light drizzle in the evening.

How will the weather be in Bihar today?

The IMD has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several districts between 7 and 10 May. The weather department has also warned of lightning in some areas. Light rain alerts have been issued for Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur. Although humidity may increase during the daytime, rainfall is expected to bring temperatures down.

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