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Weather Update Today, 25 May: IMD issues fresh alert for Delhi, predicts moderate rainfall in next 7 days

Weather Update Today, 25 May: IMD issues fresh alert for Delhi, predicts moderate rainfall in next 7 days

In Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 28–29 May isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 40–50 km/h) is expected.

IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for Delhi for the next seven days. According to the latest update, Delhiites are likely to get relief from the intense heat. The department has also issued a warning of rainfall. Similar alerts have been issued for neighboring states as well. The MeT department also highlighted that during this period, strong winds with speeds of 50–60 km/h may also occur.

The weather department has also released an alert for the hilly states. A severe heatwave warning has been issued for central India over the next seven days. A cyclonic circulation is developing at lower tropospheric levels from Punjab to southwest Rajasthan.

Also Read: Delhi Heatwave Update: National Capital records above-normal minimum temperature of 28.4 degree celsius

Another upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over south Bihar and nearby regions at lower tropospheric levels.

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Delhi Weather Update:

According to the weather department forecast, a heatwave orange alert has been issued in Delhi from Sunday through Thursday.

There is a strong possibility of thunderstorms and rain on Friday.

Cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday as well.

During this period, winds may blow at speeds of 40–50 km/h.

On 25 May, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to be 43°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 29°C.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

Here are the weather updates for other states:

In Jammu & Kashmir, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 40–50 km/h) today

In Himachal Pradesh, similar weather is expected on 29 May, and in Uttarakhand on 25 May.

In Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 28–29 May isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 40–50 km/h) is expected.

In sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 40–50 km/h) is likely between 24–27 May.

In Jharkhand, similar conditions are expected from 26–29 May; in Bihar on 24, 28, and 29 May; and in Odisha between 24–27 May.

In Bihar, rainfall is likely on 25 May in Purnia, Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Khagaria. Winds of up to 50 km/h are also expected.

In Patna, the maximum temperature on 25 May may reach 39°C, while the minimum temperature may be 27°C.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update:

According to the weather department, rainfall is likely on 25 May in Meerut, Noida, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Aligarh, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature on 25 May is expected to be 43°C, while the minimum temperature may be 28°C.

Western India

On 24 May, isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40–50 km/h) is likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

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