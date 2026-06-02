New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala in the next two to three days. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next two to three days,” the weather department said. It is important to note that the season begins around June 1.
The IMD further predicted that the advance can also take place in some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during the period.
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The weather department also said that one reason behind the below-normal rainfall this year could be the emergence of El Nino conditions, which lead to less rain during monsoon in India. Currently, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions are transitioning towards El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region, it said.
El Nino conditions are likely to be weak in June, and moderate to strong in September, it added.
The national capital, which had been reeling under heatwave conditions, also recorded its coolest start to June in three years. Temperatures in Delhi hovered around a maximum of 36.3°C and a minimum of 24.9°C on Monday.
The weather department has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, Uttarakhand from June 2 to 6, Punjab on June 5, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 1 to 5, West Uttar Pradesh from June 2 to 5, East Uttar Pradesh on June 1, and Rajasthan from June 3 to 5.
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