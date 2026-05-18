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Rain in Delhi today? IMD issues thunderstorm and rain alert for 17 states in next 10 hours; winds to blow at speeds of...

Rain in Delhi today? IMD issues thunderstorm and rain alert for 17 states in next 10 hours; winds to blow at speeds of…

Starting May 18, states including Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms.

IMD Weather Update (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Several states across North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are likely to witness severe heat over the next few days. According to the weather department, the temperatures may rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are expected to face intense heatwave conditions. The weather department has also issued alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in 17 states across the country.

Starting May 18, states including Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms. In the northeastern states, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected on May 18.

Winds may blow at speeds of up to 60 kmph during this period.

Here are some of the details:

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is also forecast in several parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

A warning for very heavy rainfall and strong stormy winds has been issued for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18.

Jharkhand may witness strong thunderstorms on May 19 and 20.

In Northwest India, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with strong winds on May 19 and 20.

Maharashtra and the Marathwada region may also experience thunderstorms and rain.

New Delhi:

The weather department has said that partly cloudy skies in Delhi, along with the possibility of thunder, lightning, and light drizzle.

Strong winds and dust storms may also occur during this period.

The weather department has advised people to remain cautious.

Along with Delhi, the weather may also worsen in the NCR region today.

Uttar Pradesh:

During the next 24 hours, heatwave conditions are likely in some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum temperature in Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Orai, and Agra may remain above normal

The minimum temperature in Etawah and Meerut is expected to stay higher than usual.

Bihar:

A warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has been issued for Bhagalpur, Purnia, Saharsa, Supaul, Katihar, Araria, Munger, Khagaria, Darbhanga, and Madhubani.

In Patna, the maximum temperature on May 18 is expected to reach 40°C

The minimum temperature may remain around 28°C.

Rajasthan:

Most parts of Rajasthan are expected to witness dry weather this week.

Temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

In the border areas of western Rajasthan, the maximum temperature could once again reach 44–45°C in the coming days.

Heatwave conditions may develop in some places.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted surface winds blowing at speeds of 20–30 km/h in western and northern parts between May 18 and 22.

This week, the southern parts of West Bengal is likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms. During this period, the maximum temperature in Kolkata may rise above 34°C. Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Kolkata, along with winds blowing at speeds of 30–40 km/h.

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Similar weather conditions have been forecast for Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, and East Bardhaman. In districts such as Nadia, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Purulia, and Jhargram, winds may blow at speeds of 40–50 km/h.

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