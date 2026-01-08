Home

IMD Weather update today: Cold wave conditions likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana; Delhi-NCR to remain partly cloudy till…, heavy rainfall in...

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the morning hours in some parts over East Rajasthan during January 8 to January 10.

Motorcyclists pass through a railway crossing amid low visibility caused by fog, in Nadia district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida and Greater Noida, continue to face severe cold conditions coupled with high pollution levels. As the weather continues to bring cold temperatures and an abundance of fog throughout the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a warning regarding heavy rainfall on January 8 for three states. Residents across the country are to remain vigilant during this period.

According to the IMD, Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu during January 8 to 11 and over Kerala and Mahe on January 10 and isolated very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on January 9 and January 10, 2026. The weather agency has stated that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the morning hours in some/isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during January 8 to January 10 and Dense fog in isolated pockets during January 11 to January 14, 2026.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours in some parts over Uttar Pradesh on 8th January and Dense fog in isolated pockets during 9th -14th January 2026,” IMD in press release said.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the morning hours in some parts over East Rajasthan during January 8 to January 10 and dense fog on January 11 and 12. Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in morning hours in some parts West Rajasthan on 8th January and Dense fog in isolated pockets during January 9 to January 11, 2026, IMD added.

Dense fog conditions also likely during morning hours in isolated/some pockets over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Madhya Pradesh till January 10; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Bihar till January 12; Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal till January 8; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till January 9, 2026.

On the other hand, Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to prevail in isolated parts of East Rajasthan on January 7 and 8 Cold day conditions in isolated/some pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi January 7 and 8; Gangetic West Bengal and West Uttar Pradesh on January 7; West Rajasthan during January 7 to 9; East Rajasthan on January 9 and 10; Bihar during January 7 to January 10, 2026.

IMD in its press release stated, “Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand on 8th & 9th; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 8th -10th; Rajasthan during 9th -12th; January 2026.”

Ground frost conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand during January 7 to 9 and Meghalaya on January 7 and January 8, 2026, IMD mentioned.

What will be the weather in Delhi-NCR from January 8 to January 10, 2026

January 8: Mainly clear sky. Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 15°C to 17°C and 07°C to 09°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be above normal (0.1°C to 2.1°C) and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.5°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction with wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 16 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 05 kmph from the north direction during evening and night.

January 9: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 16°C to 18°C and 06°C to 08°C respectively. The minimum will be near normal and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.5°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction, associated with calm wind reaching up to 05 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed is likely to be from the northwest direction with wind speed up to 16 kmph during afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night.

January 10: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 16°C to 18°C and 08°C to 10°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be above normal (1.5°C to 3.0°C) and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.5°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction with wind speed up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed is likely to be from the northwest direction with wind speed up to 20 kmph during afternoon hours. The wind speed will decrease becoming less than 10 kmph from the west direction during evening and night.

