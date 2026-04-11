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IMD Weather Update today: Rainfall in Assam, temperatures to rise across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Northwest India; Delhi-NCR to...

IMD Weather Update today: Rainfall in Assam, temperatures to rise across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Northwest India; Delhi-NCR to…

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department has issued the latest weather forecast for several parts of the country.

IMD Weather Update today: Rainfall in Assam, temperatures to rise across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Northwest India; Delhi-NCR to...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its latest weather forecast for the upcoming week, predicting heat wave conditions, moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across several parts of the country. According to a press release published by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed

reaching 30-40) is likely over Assam and Meghalaya between April 10 and April 14, with lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during April 10 to April 14; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 10 and 11, 2026.

Which regions are likely to see rainfall and thunderstorms today?

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 to April 14, 2026, the weather department stated. “Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30- 40 gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 10th -12th; Odisha on 10th April,” reads the statement.

How much will temperatures rise across Maharashtra and Gujarat this week?

As per the India Meteorological Department, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures is expected across parts of the country:

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely over Northwest India by 6-8 °C during April 10 to 16.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely over Central India by 3-5°C likely till April 14, and no significant change on April 15 and 16

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely over East India by 5-7°C likely till 14th April, and no significant change on April 15 and 16

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures likely over Gujarat State by 2-4 °C till 13th April and no significant change during on April 14 and 16

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures likely over Maharashtra by 2-3 °C till April 14, and no significant change on on April 15 and 16

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest parts of the country.

As per IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh during April 14 to 16; Odisha on April 13 to 14, 2026. Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during April 13 to 15; Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during April 10 to 16; coastal Maharashtra, Kerala & Mahe on April 10 and 11; coastal areas of Gujarat State during April 12 to 16; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka during April 10 to 12, 2026.

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Will Delhi-NCR continue to see clear skies tomorrow?

April 12: Mainly clear sky. Strong surface wind speed 15-25 kmph during the day. The maximum and

minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 35°C to 37°C and 19°C to 21°C respectively.

The minimum temperature will be near normal (1.5°C to -1.5°C) at most places and the maximum temperature

will be near normal (-1.5 to 1.5°C) over Delhi. “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest

direction with wind reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase

becoming up to 20 kmph from northwest direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will gradually

decrease becoming less than 12 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night,” IMD stated.

April 13: Mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range

of 36°C to 38°C and 19°C to 21°C respectively. “The minimum temperature will be near normal (1.5°C to -1.5°C)

at most places, and the maximum temperature will be above normal (1.5 to 3.0°C) over Delhi. The predominant

surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the

morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming more than 20 kmph from the northwest direction in the

afternoon. The surface wind speed will gradually decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the northwest

direction during evening and night,” IMD added.

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