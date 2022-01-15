New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said dense to very dense fog would continue over north India during next 4-5 days. The IMD also predicted cold day conditions over northwest India for the next two days. Cold wave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, it said.Also Read - IMD Weather Forecast: Temperature to Dip in North West India Including Delhi; Rains in THESE States

The IMD said there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures in northwest India during next three days and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. It also said there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures over east India during the next three days and fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. It predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and said there would be a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

In a detailed bulletin, the weather forecast agency predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

IMD’s full weather forecast for next 3-4 days here:

Dense/very dense fog in some/isolated pockets in night/morning hours is very likely over Delhi during the next three days, the IMD bulletin said. According to the forecast, dense fog is likely at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and dense to very dense fog at isolated places during subsequent 3 days. Also, dense to very dense fog is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days; over east Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-20th January. Cold day to severe cold day conditions in some pockets are very likely over Punjab and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during next two days and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during next two days and over Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th to 17th January; over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 15th January and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 4-5 days.

