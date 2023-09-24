Home

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Bihar, Jharkhand And These States; Yellow Alert Issued In Uttarakhand Districts

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in a few states including Bihar and Jharkhand. The department has also issued a Yellow Alert in several districts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rain, lightning and hailstorm..

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a weather prediction for the various Indian states. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand and a few other states for the next two days, i.e. till September 25, 2023. The meteorological department has also issued a warning in several districts of Uttarakhand for heavy rainfall, lightning and hailstorm; withdrawal of monsoon in the country has also been predicted by IMD. A clarification regarding a possible cyclone that may hit Odisha in the next fortnight has also been made by the IMD DG, Mrutunjay Mohapatra..

Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and other states of North East India are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, i.e., till September 25-26, 2023. It is also expected that the southwest monsoon may begin its retreat after this spell of rain as typically, this is the time it starts retreating from North West India each year. The monsoon season may completely withdraw from India by October 15, 2023. According to IMD, in this year’s monsoon season so far, India has received 780.3 mm of rain compared to 832.4 mm, which is normal.

Yellow Alert Issued In Districts Of Uttarakhand

Apart from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and other North Eastern States of India, very heavy rainfall is also expected in seven districts of Uttarakhand today, i.e. September 24, 2023. Along with heavy rains, lightning and hailstorm has also been predicted by the IMD; heavy rainfall in Dehradun an d other hilly districts may continue for a few days. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Dehradun and Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Pithorarh and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand. According to Bikram Singh, Director of Meteorological Centre, monsoon will remain active in the entire state for the next few days.

Possibility Of A Cyclone In Odisha? IMD Clarifies

It is being said that there a possible cyclone might hit Odisha in the coming fortnight, in the first week of October. To this, Mrutunjay Mohapatra, IMD DG has clarified by saying that a low pressure area may be created over east-central Bay of Bengal in the first week of October but there is very low probability of it intensifying into a depression. Therefore, IMD has urged people to not take the news of a possible cyclone very seriously; it is unlikely to take place.

