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Noida reels under heavy rain, roads submerged and traffic hits standstill-IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

Noida reels under heavy rain, roads submerged and traffic hits standstill-IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain in Noida caused severe waterlogging and traffic chaos, while Delhi remained under a yellow alert with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across the NCR region.

IMD

As Delhi-NCR reeled under heavy showers on Tuesday, roads were submerged and many people faced traffic jams. Residential areas as well as busy thoroughfares in Noida were waterlogged due to heavy spells of rain. Videos posted by several Twitter users showed congested roads with water overflowing at multiple locations.

Heavy showers bring waterlogging to several low-lying areas in Noida today. People commute while traffic is seen crawling across roads.

Residential areas to arterial roads

Some parts of Noida received heavy showers throughout the day on Tuesday. Online videos depicted vehicles navigating through submerged areas, causing traffic to snarl during peak hours.

Yellow Alert in Delhi, IMD predicts rains to intensify

While heavy rain poured over Noida, Delhi recorded a yellow alert. The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds for the next two days.

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“The speed of wind may go up to 30-40 kmph. Isolated lightning discharge also cannot be ruled out,” IMD said in a statement.

Flight delays likely, advisory issued by Indigo

Videos shared on social media showed people being stranded in traffic jams on flooded roads. Several airlines urged people staying in Delhi-NCR areas to take caution while travelling to airports on Tuesday.

“Last Updated: Please be informed that due to adverse weather conditions prevailing in Delhi-NCR, flights may get delayed,” Indigo tweeted.

Travel Advisory Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 7, 2026

Why sudden rain in NCR?

Meteorologists say that the western disturbance over northwest India resulted in sudden rain. A thick cloud cover has been noticed over Delhi and parts of Noida, Gurugram, and its surrounding areas. Thunderstorms accompanied with rain occurred intermittently throughout the day.

Delhi will see temperatures dipping further

Residents received much-needed relief from soaring temperatures following the showers. While a few more rainy days are likely, IMD urges people living in areas which experience waterlogging issues to be prepared.

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