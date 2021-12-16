New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) newly-elected Indian-American chief economist Gita Gopinath on Thursday said that the Omicron variant is expected to be the dominant version over the next one month, however, it is less severe than delta. The economist’s statement comes amid concerns across the globe about the new variant which is highly transmissible. Speaking to CNBC TV18, Gopinath said, “The high number of cases can impact medical centres. There could be travel restrictions being imposed if Omicron spreads (faster). Need the whole world to get vaccinated or you will keep getting new variants of COVID-19.”Also Read - All About Gita Gopinath No. 2 Official at International Monetary Fund, First Indian to Take up This Top Role | Watch Video

She further said the threat of Omicron has been aggravated owing to the vaccine inequity around the world. She underlined the need for both manufacturers and developed countries to take a lead in delivering the shots to the poorer countries that need it at the earliest.

"Vaccine inequity is tragic. We are at the end of 2021 with high-income countries having vaccinated 70 per cent of their population and lower-income countries less than four per cent. The target was to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population in every country by the end of this year… 80 countries won't meet that mark. For the vast majority, it is because they don't have enough doses," she told NDTV.

Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

The Omicron variant of coronavirus infects and multiplies 70 times faster than Delta and the original COVID-19 strain, but the severity of illness is likely to be much lower, according to a study. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study provides the first information on how the novel variant of concern infects human respiratory tract.

The researchers from University of Hong Kong found that Omicron infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2 in human bronchus, which may explain why it may transmit faster between humans than previous variants. A bronchus is a passage or airway in the lower respiratory tract that conducts air into the lungs.

Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate unlike previous variants, probably present in most countries: WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned that the new omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading faster than any previous strain, and it is probably present in every country of the world. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant.”

Tedros said the WHO is worried that countries are dismissing omicron as a mild variant. Though omicron is more contagious, it is not yet clear whether the variant causes more mild or severe disease than past strains of the virus. “We have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril,” Tedros said. “Even if omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems,” he said.

Tedros further said the WHO is not against boosters but is against inequity and its main concern is to save lives everywhere and not only in few countries. “Let me be very clear, WHO is not against boosters. We are against inequality. Our main concern is to save lives, everywhere,” WHO added.