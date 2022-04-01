New Delhi: Bringing back the decade-old demand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state. Moving the resolution in a special one-day session, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann noted, “For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, the House once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with the Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.”Also Read - Punjab Govt Extends Excise Policy For 3 Months; Existing Licensees To Give 10% More Revenue

He also asked the Centre to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance of the administration of Chandigarh and that of other common assets.

"Punjab was reorganized through the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganized into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh," the resolution stated. While reading out the resolution, the chief minister also called it a 'direct attack' on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh.

The one-day special Assembly session comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services.

“I want to give good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. The service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way,” Shah had made the major announcement for the union territory employees after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police at Dhanas.

With this decision, the retirement age of employees in the union territory will increase from 58 to 60 years, Shah had said, adding that the decision will also bring benefits to employees working in the education sector.