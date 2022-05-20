New Delhi: Nearly a month after turning down Sonia Gandhi’s offer to join Congress, political strategist Prashant Kishor put forth his views on the party’s recent 3-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. For the unversed, the grand old party has organised a brainstorming session to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the electoral challenges. Taking to Twitter, the poll strategist, who was indulged in hectic parleys with the senior leaders of Congress, forecasted that the three-day session failed to achieve anything fruitful.Also Read - Upset With Gujarat Party Leadership, Hardik Patel Quits Congress, May Join BJP

“I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!” – Prashant Kishor wrote in his post. Also Read - Congress Chintan Shivir: Party Discusses Role of EVMs in Poll Debacles, Ponders Over Strategy to Find Back Winning Ways

I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 20, 2022

Also Read - Age is Just a Number! At 87, Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Class 10th and 12th

‘Congress Needs Leadership, Collective Will to Fix Deep-Rooted Structural Problems’

On April 26, hopes of the Congress party were dashed after PK declined to be a part of its ‘Empowered Action Group’ (EAG). “I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms”, tweeted Kishor.

Later, he hinted at his future in politics saying it is time to go to the “real masters” — the people. In a cryptic message, Kishor stated that he would be starting his journey from Bihar as he turns a new page after a ‘rollercoaster ride’ of 10 years.

”My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to ‘Jan Sooraj’-Peoples Good Governance Shururaat Bihar Se”, PK’s tweeted earlier this month.

What Happened in Congress’ 3-Day Chintan Shivir?

In the brainstorming session, states like UP, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, where the regional parties are pitted against the Congress, were on the agenda, besides a focus on 180 Lok Sabha seats where there is minimal presence of the party which is apparently a cause of concern.

To get back its lost glory, the party has to form alliances to be a formidable challenger in the states.

The major test will be in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh this year, where the AAP is making inroads, then states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh which are going to the polls in 2023. These are the major states where the Congress has to perform better and win to throw a challenge to the BJP in the 2024 general elections.