Srinagar: Kashmir police on Thursday established a toll-free helpline at PCR Kashmir. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar asked the people to feel free to call on 1800-180-7193 (24×7) in case of any exigency or assistance. Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police had established a distress helpline for members of minorities living in Kashmir in the wake of recent spate of civilian killings in the Valley.

The setting up of the helpline comes days after four people from the minority community, including two teachers, were shot dead by militants in Srinagar City.

While the Sikh community has decided that government employees from their community will not attend work till their security is ensured, some Kashmiri Pandits have temporarily moved to Jammu in the wake of the killings.