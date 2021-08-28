New Delhi: In the run-up to the festive season, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines for one more month till September 30 and asked states to continue focus on 5-fold strategy – test-track-treat-vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour. Issuing fresh guidelines, the Centre asked states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering during the upcoming festival season and, if necessary, impose local restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Steps up Vigil on Borders, Makes Negative COVID-19 Test/Vaccination Certificate Mandatory For Keralites

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asserted that the overall pandemic situation now appears to be largely stable at the national level, except for the localised spread observed in a few states. The total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continue to remain a matter of concern, he told the chief secretaries of all states and UTs in his identical letters. Also Read - Covid Tally: With 46,759 Fresh Cases, India Reports Highest Single-day Infections in Nearly 2 Months | Top Points

https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1431517178143010817 Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars. Read Here

“The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission. It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories dated April 25 and June 28,” he added.

Meanwhile, with 46,759 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India’s infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day. The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded.

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for 62 consecutive days now, the ministry added. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 64 days now