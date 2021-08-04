New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in some states, the Central government on Wednesday asked the states and UTs to consider imposing restrictions in view of upcoming festivals. In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged the states to actively consider the imposition of local restrictions and to curb mass gatherings.Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Update: Jagannath Temple to Reopen for Devotees from August 16; RTPCR Negative Report Mandatory

In view of upcoming festivals, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to all states to actively consider the imposition of local restrictions and to curb mass gatherings. pic.twitter.com/3xhUHW3LWv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

“In view of upcoming festivals, it is strongly advised that States may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit/ do away with mass gatherings, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” Bhushan had written in a letter.

Concern over COVID deaths: Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry clarified that while some COVID-19 cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on deaths was completely unlikely given the robust and statute-based death registration system in India.

During the peak of the second wave, the health system across the country was focused on effective clinical management of cases requiring medical help due to which correct reporting and recording of Covid deaths could have been delayed but it was later reconciled by states and UTs, the ministry said in a statement.

Noting that there have been some speculative media reports inferring under-counting of deaths from eight states, the ministry said the deaths can only be estimated and the exact data may never be known.

“It is clarified that given the robust and statute-based death registration system in India, while some cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on deaths is completely unlikely. This could also be seen in the case fatality rate, which as on 31st December 2020 stood at 1.45 per cent, and even after an unexpected surge observed in the second wave in April-May 2021, the case fatality rate today stands at 1.34 per cent,” the ministry said.