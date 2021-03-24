New Delhi: The Centre has written to states and union territories, advising them to consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter among others. The Centre also advised states/UTs to limit or do away with mass gatherings during these festivals. In a letter, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja said that the battle against Covid-19 is at a critical juncture, with rising number of cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs in the recent past. Also Read - India Sees Sharpest 1-day Coronavirus Spike in Months With Over 47,000 Fresh Cases & 275 Deaths in 24 Hours

“In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that States may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings,” she stated.

Union Health Additional Secretary writes to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of states and UTs," may consider imposing local restrictions in public observations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr and limit mass gatherings". pic.twitter.com/neGeJrzXZW — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

Any lax at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs issued by Health Ministry to contain the spread of Covid-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus, she said.

“Strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country,” the Additional Secretary added.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing drastically in the last two weeks. India registered over 47,262 Coronavirus cases and 275 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed. With the current figures, India’s total tally has risen to 1,17,34,058 while the death toll has gone up to 1,60,441. Notably, this is the sharpest single-day spike registered in India in over 4 months. A total of 23,64,38,861 samples for COVID-19 have been tested up to March 23, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday.