New Delhi: ‘It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy’, tweeted PM Modi hours after holding rountable meeting with the CEOs from the energy sector at Post Oak hotel in Houston. Heads of 17 leading companies such as Baker Hughes, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric Company, ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, IHS Markit, LyondellBasell Industries, McDermott, Schlumberger, Tellurian, Total, Air Products, Vinmar International and Westlake Chemicals had attended the meeting.

Besides, Union Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and US Ambasssador to India Ken Juster were also present during the interaction. (Also Read: Howdy, Modi: Who’s Sparsh Shah, Teen Prodigy to Sing The National Anthem in Front of Modi?)

“Had a wonderful interaction with leading energy sector CEOs. We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector.Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG”, PM Modi said in a tweet.

Foreign Ministry Ministry spokesperson Raveen Kumar said that the meeting was aimed at “expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and US. “Getting straight to business. PM Modi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in Houston. Discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US,” he tweeted along with the pictures from the meeting.

Later, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Modi, and “unequivocally supported” the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and it being made part of the rest of the country. “In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

He also met a delegation of Sikhs and members of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community also met the PM and felicitated him by draping a traditional ‘angvastram’ around his shoulders.

At around 8:30 PM (IST), the Prime Minister will address over 50,000 Indian diasporas at the mega ‘Howdy Modi!’ event.