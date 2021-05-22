New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed the recent order passed by the Allahabad high court wherein it had observed that the entire medical system of the state, especially in smaller cities and villages, was “Ram Bharose” (at the mercy of god). Observing that high courts should refrain from passing orders “that are impossible to implement”, a vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai said the directions of the HC passed on May 17 shall not be treated as directives but an advice to the UP government. Also Read - Black Fungus Declared Epidemic in UP. Mucormycosis Signs You Should Watch Out For

While hearing a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad HC order, the top court asked the High Courts to not pass orders having national and international ramifications, and leave these matters for them (SC) to examine. The state government has also objected to the observation terming the medical system "Ram bharose".

Representing the UP government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted that all Covid-19 related matters should be listed before bench led by the Chief Justice of the High Courts. He contended that health infrastructure can never be ignored, but these directions are impossible to comply with. Mehta also cited the High Court which directed imposition of lockdown in several cities, which was stayed by the top court.

"There are trans-state issues too. Some issue in Kerala High Court can have repercussions in Karnataka," he said.

However, the top court declined to entertain Mehta’s submissions that only Chief Justice’s bench in High Courts should hear Covid-19 matters, saying that it won’t pass such sweeping orders.

“Constitution of Benches is the prerogative of the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court. We will not pass an order for every High Court,” said the top court. It noted that UP government has submitted that there are over 97,000 villages in the state and it is not possibly to provide two ambulances in every village within one month.

The bench also observed that there are submissions that certain directions have also been made directing medical companies to take formulas and start producing vaccines which, according to the state government, cannot be implemented.

The top court said these observations, in its view, may have been passed in anxiety and concern for general public. “But since apparently the same cannot be implemented, the said directions may be treated by as only observations and not directions,” it noted, adding that it would be desirable that this matter be also be heard by a bench presided by Chief Justice.