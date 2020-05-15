New Delhi: “It is impossible for this court to monitor who is walking and not walking”, said the Supreme Court, while dismissing a petition seeking direction to the Centre to provide migrants food, transportation and shelter. Also Read - We May Never Have a COVID-19 Vaccine and Have to Live With The Disease Forever

Filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, the petiton also raised of issue of 16 migrant workers who were crushed to death by a train in Aurangabad last week.

Dismissing the petition, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjay Kaul, sternly asked,"How can we stop them from walking? How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks?"