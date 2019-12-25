New Delhi: A farmer in Tamil Nadu has built a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his farmland in a village near Tiruchirappalli. The farmer, identified as 50-year-old P Sankar, says he built the temple as he was impressed and benefitted by various schemes initiated by the Prime Minister, like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN).

This might come as a surprise to many as Tamil Nadu is a state where hashtag ‘Go Back Modi’ trends everytime he is visiting the state.

The temple, which was ‘inaugurated’ last week, also has framed pictures of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, current Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Built at a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh, it has a modest, 8X8 tilted roof. The bust of the Prime Minister, which shows him smiling, is placed at the centre.

The work to build the temple, according to Sankar, began eight months ago but could not be completed due to constraints. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said that he had benefitted from various welfare measures for farmers undertaken by the Modi government.

“I received Rs 2,000 from the scheme for farmers (PMKSN), gas (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) and toilet (Individual Household Latrine Scheme) facilities,” he told PTI. “I like his personality as well,” he added.

The BJP’s local unit clarified that the farmer was not a member of the party but said that it had requested him to join the party after learning about his ‘love’ for the Prime Minister.

The temple also has portraits of deities, Mahatma Gandhi, Congress icon K Kamaraj, late cine icon and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj.