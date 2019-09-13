New Delhi: The amendment in the Motor Vehicles Act, which increased penalties for violations of traffic rules might not be liked by people but Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has backed it, saying that the new law has brought a lot of improvement in the traffic situation in the city.

Speaking to reporters while announcing the return of odd-even scheme from November, Kejriwal said, “There has been an improvement in Delhi’s traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented. If there is any clause due to which people are facing more problem and we have the power to reduce the fine then we will certainly do it.

Kejriwal’s statement comes at a time when many states have rejected the amended Motor Vehicles Act and refused to enforce the fines. BJP-ruled Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra slashed the fines.Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Ashok Kataria had yesterday announced that the state government is sticking to old rates of fines under the Motor Vehicles Act “for now”.

Talking to reporters in Hamirpur, he said: “We are relaxing the fines ‘for now’. We are sticking to old fines under the Motor Vehicles Act. We will wait for the Centre to give its final nod.”

Meanwhile, this is also not the first time when Delhi Chief Minister has praised the Centre. Earlier, he had praised the Centre for its role in combating pollution in New Delhi. He had also extended support to the Modi-led government over its decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories– J&K, Ladakh.