Lucknow: Days after a rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao was set ablaze by five people, a similar incident has come to light. An 18-year-old girl was on Saturday reportedly raped and set ablaze at a village in neighbouring Fatehpur district.

The girl has incurred 90 per cent burn injuries and is currently battling for life at a Kanpur hospital.

According to police, the 22-year-old man raped the girl and set her ablaze while she was alone at her home. The accused is known to be the girl’s distant relative.

Circle Officer Kapil Dev Mishra said, “The 22-year-old accused is her distant relative, who allegedly raped and set the girl ablaze when she was alone at her house in a village under the Hussainganj police station.”

Neighbours, on hearing her cries, rushed her to a local community health centre from where she was referred to the Kanpur hospital.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, an FIR has been registered against the accused.

As of now, efforts are on to arrest the accused.

The police officer said in the initial investigation, it has come out that the girl was “romantically involved” with the man and a panchayat was held between their families over the matter on Friday.

The probe into the matter has been launched.

In the previous incident which took place last week, the 23-year-old rape victim, was on her way to Raebareli court when five men, sprinkled an inflammable substance on her. She was rushed to Lucknow civil hospital with 90 per cent burns and a day later, she was airlifted to Delhi for treatment, where she breathed her last.