New Delhi: At a time when everything is going virtual keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Gujarat High Court on Monday began the live-streaming of proceedings of the court on popular video-sharing platform YouTube.

"All Benches of High Court of Gujarat are functioning through video-conferencing throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis situation from March 24. Apart from all advocates of the parties of both sides, the parties, victims, corpus etc also, as and when their presence is required during the course of the hearing, are taken in the video hearing for interaction or viewing the proceedings," the court said in a press release.

The link to watch the proceedings is available on the YouTube channel of the Gujarat High Court. The link to live stream the proceedings will be updated every evening.

Notably, this is a first-of-its-kind initiative by a High Court in the country. In the press release, the High Court referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment that the public should be allowed to view hearings through video conferencing.

The court in a press release stated that the set up is purely on experimental basis and its continuity will be decided on the basis of the outcome of the trial.

It is believed that the initiative will bring in more transparency in court proceedings, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.