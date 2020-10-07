New Delhi: An Indian Army convoy on Wednesday passed through the newly-built Atal Tunnel near Manali in Himachal Pradesh for the first time ever. The newest attraction for tourists visiting the state, the 9.02-km underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Former Governor, ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Found Hanging at Shimla Residence

The new tunnel, billed as the world’s longest highway tunnel, cut short the distance between Manali and Leh (in Union Territory of Ladakh) by 46 km, that is, four to five hours of travel time. It has been built at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore. Also Read - 'Must Protect World Against Weaponisation of AI': PM Modi at Raise 2020 Conference

Here are the visuals: Also Read - Atal Tunnel: PM Modi Inaugurates Strategically Important All-weather World's Longest Highway Tunnel in Rohtang

#WATCH: First Indian Army convoy passed through the newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, today. pic.twitter.com/bxm4VXIsDE — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘strategically-important ’ Atal Tunnel in Rohtang district of Himachal Pradesh and took a swipe at the opposition Congress as he said that the defence interests of the country were “compromised” for a long time.

“Nothing is more important for us than the defence of the country. But for a long time, the country has also witnessed an era when the defence interests of the country were compromised. The Air Force of the country kept demanding a modern fighter plane, while they kept opening and closing files after files, and kept playing around with those files,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said it was a historic day for the entire country as the vision of Bharat Ratna and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came true.

Being an all-weather tunnel, it will also connect Lahaul-Spiti with the rest of the country throughout the year which used to be cut off for months earlier, he noted.