Home

News

India

In a First, Kerala Temple Deploys Life-sized Robotic Elephant for Rituals

In a First, Kerala Temple Deploys Life-sized Robotic Elephant for Rituals

The 11-foot-tall mechanical elephant, weighing 800 kg and made of an iron frame and rubber coating, was donated to Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The 11-foot-tall ‘robotic elephant’, weighing 800 kg and made of an iron frame and rubber coating, was donated to Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district by PETA India.

Thrissur: In a first, the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala‘s Thrissur district has broken all norms and old practice of using captive elephants for temple rituals and deployed a life-like robotic elephant in the temple for performing daily rituals from now on, instead of a real pachyderm.

The 11-foot-tall mechanical elephant, weighing 800 kg and made of an iron frame and rubber coating, was donated to Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu joined hands with PETA and held the ‘Nadayiruthal’ ceremony of ‘Irinjadappilly Raman’, at the temple.

You may like to read

JUMBO NEWS!

Kerala’s Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple will use a lifelike mechanical elephant to perform rituals, allowing real elephants to remain with their families in nature.

The initiative is supported by @parvatweets.#ElephantRobotRaman https://t.co/jwn8m2nJeU pic.twitter.com/jVaaXU7EHg — PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 26, 2023



PETA said Raman will help conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner and thereby supports real elephants’ rehabilitation and lives in forests and end the horror of captivity for them.

“An inaugural ceremony held today was followed by a performance by the percussion ensemble led by Peruvanam Satheesan Marar. Subjecting live elephants to the extreme loudness of the timpani is cruel, as it is damaging and distressing for live elephants,” PETA said in a release.

Thiruvothu said these days we have access to understanding what animals are forced to endure when humans use them for entertainment.

“It’s high time we made stronger and more impactful strides towards stopping such abuse and letting animals have respectful and dignified lives… I am delighted to support PETA India in helping Sree Krishna Temple worshippers experience the joy and sanctity of religious functions in an exciting, modern, and conscientious manner,” she was quoted in the release.

Head priest of the temple Rajkumar Namboothiri said they were “extremely happy and grateful” to receive the mechanical elephant which will help them to conduct rituals and festivals in a cruelty-free manner and hoped that other shrines also consider replacing live elephants for rituals.

PETA claimed most elephants in captivity in the country, including in Kerala, are being held illegally or have been transported to a different state without permission.

The frustration of captivity leads elephants to develop and display abnormal behaviour, PETA said, adding that, at their wit’s end, frustrated elephants often snap and try to break free, running amok and so harming humans, other animals, and property.

“According to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period. Thechikkattukavu Ramachandran, who has been in captivity for about 40 years and is one of the most often used elephants in Kerala’s festival circuit, has reportedly killed 13 individuals six mahouts, four women, and three elephants,” the release said.

PETA urged all venues and events using elephants to switch to lifelike mechanical elephants or other means in place of real elephants.

It also called for retiring elephants already in captivity to sanctuaries where they can live unchained and in the company of other elephants, healing psychologically and physically from the trauma of years of isolation, captivity, and abuse.

(With Agency Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.