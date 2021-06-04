Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is planning on reserving 33 per cent of seats for girls in Medical and Engineering colleges, in a move that will increase the representation of girls in the aforesaid fields. If the proposal is finalised, Bihar will become the first state in the country to reserve one-third of seats for girls in medical and engineering colleges. Also Read - After Family Denies of Love Marriage, Bihar Couple Gets Married at Police Station During Lockdown

As reported by The Indian Express, the Bihar government will bring the proposal up in the next Assembly session. The government is planning on two bills–the Bihar Engineering Universities Bill and Bihar Medical Education Bill– to bring the proposal to fruition.

“Let us reserve one-third seats in medical and engineering colleges [for girls]. This will increase the number of girls in technical education. It will be a unique thing. Engineering colleges are being opened in every district and medical colleges have been also opened in some districts. The whole idea is to ensure that Bihar students do not have to go out of the state for technical education,” the leading portal quoted Nitish Kumar as saying at a review meeting on Wednesday.

The state is home to 11 medical colleges (1,330 medical and BDS seats) and 38 engineering colleges (2,035 seats).

The review meeting where the proposal was brought up also discussed setting up four exclusive engineering and medical universities in the state.