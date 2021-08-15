Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The Chief Minister said the initiative will transform health service delivery system and create history in the health sector of the country. He said the move will usher in a new era in state’s health sector.Also Read - 75th Independence Day: Team India Hoist Flag Ahead of Day 4 of Lord's Test

In an emotional note, the CM said, "All the people of entire Odisha are my family. The news of people selling land, jewellery or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me. Therefore I decided that this type of distress must go." "People should get hassle free quality treatment at best available health care facilities. So Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was redesigned to provide Smart Health Cards to people that will work as debit cards for a certain amount," he further said. It will go a long way in strengthening health security of people of Odisha, the CM added.

The main features of this new provision are: