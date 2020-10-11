New Delhi: In a bid to transform rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will hand over physical copies of property documents via drones to around 132,000 landowners under the ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme. Prime Minister Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries during the virtual event. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present. Also Read - After Paswan's Demise, Athawale Sole Representative of NDA Allies in Modi Government

The beneficiaries belong to 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka. The beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive physical copies of the property cards within a day — Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of the property card so it will take a month.

"The launch will enable nearly one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones. This will be followed by the physical distribution of the property cards by the respective state governments," said a Union government statement.

One of the main aims of this event is to provide the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards.

It is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages, the statement said.

This is also the first time that such a large-scale exercise involving modern technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners.