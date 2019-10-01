Lucknow: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s latest move is all set to change the face of Indian railways. IRCTC on Tuesday announced that passengers traveling on Delhi-Lucknow Tejas express will now be eligible for compensation in cases where the train gets delayed.

The railways will provide Rs 100 in case it gets delayed for more than 1 hour. If Tejas gets delayed or late by more than 2 hours, Rs 250 will be compensated to each passenger.

Not just that, free travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh and a theft cover will also be provided along with the tickets. Notably, this will make Tejas express the first train to give compensation to passengers in case of delay.

This is also the first train of the Indian Railways that will be fully run by its subsidiary IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and is the national transporter’s first step towards privatizing operations of some trains.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the country’s first private semi-high speed train Tejas Express on Lucknow-New Delhi trunk route on October 4. Its commercial run will commence from October 6.

Bookings for Tejas Express has already started and the train will be run by IRCTC six days a week.