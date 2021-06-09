New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Army Aviation Corps, two women officers have been selected to undergo helicopter pilot training, said the Indian Army on Wednesday. The two women Army officers would be trained at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik. Till now, women officers were assigned only ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps. Also Read - UP Girl Reaches Boyfriend's House With 'Band Baaja Baarat', Creates Ruckus & Threatens Suicide | Here's The Reason

According to the Army, a total of 15 women officers volunteered to join army aviation, but only the two qualified through a stringent selection process that included the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) and medicals."Selected women on successful completion of training at Nashik will join flying duties by July 2022," it stated.

Earlier in January, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane said that a proposal to induct women as helicopter pilots had been cleared. In May, the Army inducted the first batch of 83 women soldiers in the Corps of Military Police, the first induction of women in non-officer cadre.

At present, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has 10 women fighter pilots, while women pilots have been flying transport aircraft and helicopters for a long time. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has women officers flying Dornier aircraft and observers onboard P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters.