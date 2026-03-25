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In a happy place: Harish Ranas family shares first reactions after he dies from passive euthanasia at AIIMS Delhi

‘In a happy place’: Harish Rana’s family shares first reactions after he dies from passive euthanasia at AIIMS Delhi

Harish Rana's father urged everyone to not cry during his son's last rites. Scroll down to read the story that will leave you emotional.

Image: PTI

Harish Rana’s family: The 31-year-old Harish Rana’s story will continue to stay with every Indian in a corner of their heart. The man who was allowed to undergo passive euthanasia passed away on Tuesday, i.e., March 24. The family of Rana extended their last farewell one last time to him. He passed away at AIIMS Delhi, and his last rites were done at the Green Park crematorium on Wednesday. Now, the first reaction of his family has come, and what they said may leave you heartbroken.

Harish Rana’s family gives the first reaction

The parents of Harish Rana maintained all their strength as they preached not to cry, stating he’s in a happy place now. The father, Ashok Rana, said, “Let no one weep. I am praying that my son may depart in peace. Wherever he is born next, may he receive God’s blessings.”

The mother of Harish also bid an emotional farewell to his son, as reported by PTI. Alongside, the residents of the Raj Empire Society were seen all emotional while attending the last rites.

Family donates Harish Rana’s organs

The family of Harish Rana has given consent to donate five of his organs after death. Rana’s sister, Lovely, added, “The family decided to donate Harish’s eyes,” as reported by PTI.

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Who is Harish Rana?

The resident of Ghaziabad, Harish Rana, was a BTech student at Panjab University when he met a fatal accident in the year 2013 and fell from the balcony of the fourth floor. Harish underwent severe head injuries, which have left him in a state of coma ever since.

Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana

The Supreme Court bench, in its judgement, added, “If the medical treatment is not making any difference, there is no point in continuing with such treatment and making Harish suffer for no good reason. They believe that Harish is suffering like anything, and he should be relieved of all further pain and suffering” and allowed passive euthanasia as he remained in a vegetative state.

What’s passive euthanasia?

Passive euthanasia refers to the act of allowing a patient to die by simply withdrawing life support from him. In the case of Harish Rana, his nutritional support was slowly removed as he was admitted to the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

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