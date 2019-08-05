New Delhi: Ending days of speculation over tension in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that several provisions of the Article 370 would be scrapped.

The announcement comes after the Cabinet met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. With the additional deployment of security forces and advisories for tourists and Amarnath Yatris to vacate the state, the speculations were doing the rounds regarding scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, Amit Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir would be trifurcated into Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature but there will be no Assembly in Ladakh, Shah said in a statement.

Notably, the UT of Ladakh was a long pending demand of the people of the region and the decision was aimed at fulfilling the aspiration of the local population, the Home Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections, had promised that the BJP would scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir if it came back to power. The BJP also in its manifesto to 2019 Lok Sabha elections had promised to abrogate Article 370.

With the abrogation of Article 370, Parliament would have the power under the Constitution to re-draw the boundary of J&K.

This came after the government on late Sunday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar. An official statement read, “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.”

“However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” it added

Before this, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest.