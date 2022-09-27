New Delhi: In a historic first, the Supreme Court on Tuesday began live-streaming its constitution bench proceedings. The apex court live-streamed a total of three separate five-judge Constitution benches. The proceedings can be accessed at webcast.gov.in/scindia/ said an official. On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use YouTube.Also Read - Supreme Court to Live Stream Constitution Bench Proceedings From Tuesday. Where to Watch

On September 27, 2018, the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered the landmark judgement on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying sunlight is the best disinfectant.

In a unanimous decision taken at a recent full court meeting headed by the CJI, the apex court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27, four years after the path-breaking announcement by Justice Misra.

The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said. People will be able to access the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

On August 26, for the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court live-streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice (since retired) N V Ramana through a webcast portal. It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day.