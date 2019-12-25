Ambala: In a bizarre event, a woman in Ambala handed over a strange letter to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday, ‘confessing’ that she killed her police officer-husband two and a half years back.

The woman named Sunil Kumari, met the home minister on Monday at his residence when he was listing public grievances and handed him the letter. Apparently riddled with guilt, she further said in the letter that she wanted to be hanged for the crime.

In the letter, Kumari described how she killed her husband Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rohtas Singh, who, she claimed was an alcoholic. Acting upon the letter, a case has now been registered.

In the letter, the woman wrote how on July 15, 2017, her husband reached home heavily drunk and started abusing her, during which he fell down. He was about to vomit after the fall when Kumari gagged him with a piece of cloth, following which he choked on food.

The woman further wrote that she never spoke a word about this to anyone and has been suffering from guilt.

After her confession, the woman was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the section of the Indian Penal Code. Later, she was arrested and handed over to the Mahila Police station for further investigation.