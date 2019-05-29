New Delhi: As many as 54 ‘special guests’ apart from leaders from BIMSTEC countries, and a host of dignitaries from various fields, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday.

The Prime Minister has specially invited family members of BJP workers who were killed in incidents of political violence in West Bengal over the past few years, a senior BJP leader said. The BJP lost many workers in the panchayat, local body and parliamentary elections in the state.

The invitation is being seen as message to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2021 state Assembly election. The BJP stunned the Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats this election — from just two bagged in 2014 (The BJP won 303 seats on its own in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.)

Mamata Banerjee is trying to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday. “We have collectively decided that we will try to attend the event as it is a formal ceremonial programme. It (invitation) reached us at the last minute. As a matter of constitutional courtesy, I, as Chief Minister like any other Chief Minister, try to attend Prime Minister’s or President’s swearing-in ceremony. We are trying to attend the programme,” Banerjee said.

With IANS inputs