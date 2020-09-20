New Delhi: Nearly a month after the stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party’s general secretaries and state in-charges will meet on Monday to discuss important organisational issues. The meeting will be held at 4 PM at the party headquarters in the national capital. Also Read - Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE: All Eyes Set on Rajya Sabha as Contentious Farm Bills to be Tabled Today Amid Fierce Political Heat

The meeting comes at a time when party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for her annual medical check-up along with her son Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal urged all the general secretaries, members of the Special Committee and state in-charges to assist the Congress President in organisational operational matters.

Earlier last month, after the CWC meeting, the Congress had sacked its veteran leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge from the list of the general secretaries. Ghulam Nabi Azad, in charge of Haryana and one of the signatories to the “dissident” letter that had rattled the grand old party was replaced by Vivek Bansal.

On the other hand, Randeep Surjewala, one of the closest aides of former party president Rahul Gandhi was inducted in the high-power six-member panel that advises the Congress chief.

Gandhi’s another loyalist Manickam Tagore was appointed as the new secretary in-charge for Telangana.