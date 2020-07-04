New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, which has recently witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, the body of a 64-year-old coronavirus patient lay for four hours on a road near his home, after he collapsed there and died, before an ambulance he had called to pick him up arrived. Also Read - COVID-19 Bodies Not to be Cremated or Buried in City, Bengaluru Issues New Order

The incident took place in south Bengaluru's Hanuman Nagar.

According to reports, the man had asked the ambulance to come and pick him up from a point near his home as he didn't want to create any panic in the neighbourhood. However, while walking to the point where it was asked to arrive, his condition deteriorated, as he collapsed and passed away.

Then, as it turned out, his body lay there for over four hours before the ambulance arrived on the spot to find him dead.

Speaking on the incident, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that there was a communication failure in getting the ambulance reach the spot, adding that evening rains caused further delays. It further said that a probe had been ordered and assured of action against the guilty.

Bengaluru on Friday registered 994 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike thus far. Its total case count now stands at 7,173, including 6,297 active cases, 770 recoveries (197 in last 24 hours) and 106 deaths.

Karnataka too on Friday, saw its biggest 24-hour jump. With 1,694 new cases, the state’s tally reached 19,710. The previous biggest single day spike was recorded on July 2 with 1,502 cases. The state’s overall tally includes 10,608 active cases, 8,809 recoveries and 293 deaths (21 in last 24 hours).