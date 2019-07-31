New Delhi: In a bid to enthuse the youth into joining the Indian Air Force, the IAF has doled out a 3D mobile game called ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’, on air combat.

The mobile game was released at the National Bal Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

#MobileGame : Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee & the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched IAF’s latest 3D Mobile gaming application ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ on Air Combat at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, today.@SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/9JlsGFxybv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 31, 2019

The teaser, which was released earlier this month gave insights on the single-player game and showed several fighter jets in aerial combat, targetting different on-land structures.

The IAF also shared a link from where the mobile game can be downloaded: Visit (link: https://iafaca.page.link/game) iafaca.page.link/game.

The game features a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman‘s, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight which broke out in the aftermath of Balakor airstrikes.

The Wing Commander has the unique distinction of being the only pilot in the world to have shot down an F-16 combat aircraft from his vintage MiG21 Bison aircraft on February 27 during an aerial conflict with Pakistan.

With ANI inputs