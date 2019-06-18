Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now be issuing press releases in Sanskrit too. The first such document was issued on Monday, said reports.

Earlier, speaking at a programme organised by Sanskrit Bharti, the Chief Minister had said that Sanskrit was a part of “India’s DNA”. “Sanskrit is now limited to religious mantras and rituals. We should realise that it begins where science ends. We have weakened Sanskrit by not using it in day to day life,” he had said.

However, it must be noted that most journalists won’t be able to translate press notes in Sanskrit. A report said that Uttar Pradesh has as many as 25 Sanskrit periodicals but none of them is a daily.

Adityanath also said he had showcased the ancient Kumbh Mela as a cultural legacy of the country on the lines of Yoga Day, observed on June 21 every year, that was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

So far, the publicity and information material, released by the Information Department, was mostly in Hindi with some of the selected materials in Urdu and English as well.

The state Information Department has decided to take help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan for the translation of the Chief Minister’s speech for public release.

A leading daily quoted Director (Information) Shishir Singh as saying that this was the first time that such a step was being taken. He said, “We had tried it for the speech of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) delivered at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi. We had released the speech in Sanskrit also but to a limited people. We now plan to expand it further.”