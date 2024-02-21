In Biggest-Ever Drug Haul, ‘Meow Meow’ Worth Over Rs 2,000 Crore Seized From Warehouses In Pune, South Delhi

Preliminary investigations have revealed mephedrone was transported from the Kurkumbh MIDC-based units and stored at the godowns in New Delhi.



The recent raids conducted by the police in Pune district and New Delhi have led to the seizure of a staggering 1100kg of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone, valued at more than Rs 2,000 crore. On Monday late evening. police raided two warehouses in Pune’s Vishrantwadi and seized 55 kg of MD drugs. During the interrogation of detained individuals, police came to know that the supply of drugs was happening from a factory based at Kurkumbh MIDC. Acting swiftly, teams of crime branch officials raided ‘Earth Chem Laboratories’ a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in MIDC, and seized over 550 kg of MD drugs worth Rs. 1100 crore.

This significant bust has resulted in the arrest of three individuals, with two others currently under detention, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar disclosed that a substantial 700kg of mephedrone, also known as MD, was confiscated from various locations within Pune district, including the Kurkumbh MIDC area.

According to the police, the operation began with the arrest of three drug smugglers in Pune. The interrogation of these individuals led to the confiscation of an additional 400 kg of the synthetic stimulant from godown-like structures in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area. This brought the total quantity of seized drugs to a staggering 1100kg.

“This is the biggest-ever drug bust of Pune police and one of the biggest ever in India in a single action,” said Shailesh Balkawde, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Pune city.

Drug Supply Lines

Preliminary investigations have revealed mephedrone was transported from the Kurkumbh MIDC-based units and stored at the godowns in New Delhi. The police have apprehended five individuals in connection with the operation, including three couriers and two others currently under interrogation.

The arrested individuals, described as “courier boys” by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, have previous offenses registered against them.

One of those detained in connection with the case is Anil Sable, an owner of the Pune factory where the drugs were stored. Sable was apprehended from Dombivali in Maharashtra’s Thane in the morning.

The police also suspect a potential link between the detained individuals and notorious drug trafficker Lalit Patil. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of Patil’s involvement in the case.

In October and November last year, the Pune City police and parallel probes by the Mumbai and Nashik police unearthed a widespread mephedrone manufacturing cartel operated by drug kingpin Lalit Patil. In a raid conducted at a chemical factory in Shinde Gaon in Nashik, the Mumbai police had seized over 150 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore.

