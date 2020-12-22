New Delhi: As the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws entered its 27th day, the protesters on Tuesday at Singhu border have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using their blood and urged him to repeal the farm laws. On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis. Also Read - Kerala Governor Says No to Special Assembly Session for Passing Resolution Against Farm Laws

As per updates, the letters were written by a group of farmers who donated blood at a camp set up at Singhu border and they said they have written the letter to the PM to lodge their protest against the farm laws.

"Good morning Narendra Modi ji, we are writing this letter with our blood. You are the Prime Minister of our country, elected by our votes. By passing these three laws, the farmers have been betrayed. We request of you to take back these laws," the letter reads.

Somme other farmers wrote messages, using their blood, which read: “take back black law”, “we reject black laws, please take back.”

They said that a decision on the central government’s offer for fresh talks has been deferred to Wednesday, even as they remained adamant on the demand to repeal the three farm laws.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action. He said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the government’s talks offer will be taken.

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met two more peasants’ bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that extended support to the legislations.

“Representatives of different farmers’ bodies had come to tell that the laws are good and are in the interest of farmers. They had come to urge the government not make any amendments to the laws,” Tomar said after meeting the two groups.

“I am hopeful they (protesting farmers’ unions) will soon complete their internal discussions and come forward for talks. We will be able to find a solution successfully,” the minister said.

Agriculture Ministry had written to the protesting groups on Sunday, urging them to specify their concerns on the government’s proposal and finalise a date for the next round of talks to end the protests. At least five rounds of formal talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitating unions have not agreed to anything less than repeal of the laws.