New Delhi: Two days after Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi asserted that she doesn’t hold any ïll will” against those who wrote a dissent letter challenging her leadership, she formed a five-member panel in Rajya Sabha including her confidants and elevating two young MPs to senior positions in Lok Sabha for better coordination and functioning in the upcoming Parliament session. Also Read - NEET, JEE Controversy: Govt Says Students Want Exams at Any Cost, Congress to Stage Nationwide Protest Today

Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh will be part of the Rajya Sabha Committee, which will also include Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and party’s deputy leader Anand Sharma. Notably, Azad and Sharma were signatories to the letter that demanded an overhaul of the Congress party and a new “full-time and visible” party president. Also Read - Congress, BJP Play Blame Game Over NEET, JEE Exams; Accuse Each Other of Spoiling Students' Future

Ramesh has also been appointed the chief whip in Rajya Sabha, a post that fell vacant after Bhubaneswar Kalita quit the party and joined the BJP. Also Read - Row Over NEET, JEE 2020: Chief Ministers of 7 States Decide to Move SC Seeking Postponement of Exams | Top Developments

Former minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who was also a signatory to the letter, did not find a place in the strategy committee. The group will take a call on the party’s floor strategy with sources saying the idea is to strengthen floor management.

In the Lok Sabha, Gandhi elevated party MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi and made him the deputy leader of Congress, while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was made the party’s whip.

The two, along with leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip K Suresh and another whip Manickam Tagore would form a five-member Committee of floor leaders in the lower house.

It is a move by the Congress to strengthen its team of floor leaders in the Lower House, party leaders said, adding it is also a message to dissenters like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha and Azad and Sharma in the upper house.

The appointments came ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to commence from September 14.