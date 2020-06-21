New Delhi: A day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew his order which stated that COVID-19 patients in the capital will be allowed only institutional isolation, the Delhi government on Sunday said that only those coronavirus patients, who have no comorbidities and do not require hospitalisation, shall be allowed to opt for home isolation. Also Read - 262 Containment Zones in Delhi: 13 New COVID-19 Hotspots Identified in 24 Hours, 73 Areas De-Contained | Full List

In a directive today, the Delhi government said, "Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and comorbidities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in locality."

The directive further noted that if adequate facility for home isolation is there and, on clinical assessment, it is found that a person has no comorbidities nor requires hospitalisation, he/she will be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation

“Rest will have to continue to stay in COVID care centres as per MoHFW guidelines. Those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by MoHFW and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to COVID hospitals,” the directive concluded.

Notably, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government objected to the L-G’s directive saying that with the option of home quarantine being done away with, there would be shortage of beds in hospitals as all coronavirus patients would have to be admitted there.

Delhi on Saturday recorded over 3,000 cases for a second consecutive day; 3,630 cases-the highest in a single day-were recorded on the day. It currently has over 56,000 cases, closing in on Tamil Nadu but still far behind Maharashtra, which has nearly 1.3 cases.