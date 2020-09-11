New Delhi: In a distressing trend, India is inching towards nearly 1-lakh Coronavirus cases a day mark. On Friday, the country recorded an unprecedented rise in single-day spike both in number of fresh cases and deaths. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Update: AstraZeneca Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Resume in UK After Safety Nod From British Regulators

With a record single-day spike of 96,551 infections, India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed the 45 lakh-mark within a 24-hour span. The death toll climbed to 76,271 after a total of 1,209 people succumbed to the deadly infection. Also Read - Parliament's Monsoon Session: Govt May Not Discuss India-China Border Standoff, Says Report

Out of the total cases, 9,43,480 are active, 35,42,663 have recovered so far as India rallies just behind the US. Also Read - Air Travel Latest News: International Passengers Arriving at Delhi Airport Can Avail COVID Testing Facility For Rs 5000 | Read Here

Here are the top highlights from this big story:

1) Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for over more than 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

2) The recovery rate stands at 77.74 per cent, while the fatality rate has dipped to 1.68 per cent, the Ministry’s data showed.

3) According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,63,542 tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,40,97,975.

4) Maharashtra’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases, a health official said.While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

5) On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,266 coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 2,09,748.

6) The much-awaited findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR, indicated that 0.73 per cent of adults in India were exposed to Covid-19 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by early May.

7) The seropositivity was highest in the age-group of 18-45 years at 43.3 per cent, followed by those between 46 and 60 years (39.5 per cent) and the lowest seropositivity was detected in those aged above 60 years (17.2 per cent).

8) Serum Institute of India has paused clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for which it has been enlisted to manufacture a billion doses. The move came a day after the company stated that it would push ahead with the trials in India despite British drugmaker AstraZeneca hitting a pause button following an unexplained illness in a study participant.

9) Amid India showing no signs of bending the Coronavirus curve, a report on Friday said that millions of COVID cases may have gone undetected in the country earlier this year. Quoting a research paper, news agency Reuters said “for every confirmed case in May, there were 82 to 130 infections that were not recorded”.

10) The Health Ministry on Friday urged all states and union territories to ensure that no restriction is imposed on movement of medical oxygen between them. In a letter, the Ministry emphasised that “availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe cases of Coronavirus”.

11) Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is the latest to have tested positive for coronavirus. However, the Minister said he is doing “fine” and is taking doctors’ advice as far as the treatment is concerned.