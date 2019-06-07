Dubai: In a bus accident, on Thursday, 17 people were killed, of which eight were Indians including one woman, and five were critically injured. Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed the death of eight Indians and shared the details of the deceased through their official Twitter handle.
The Consulate informed that four Indians were discharged after first aid and three were receiving treatment in Rashid hospital. It also expressed its condolences to the families of those who passed away in the accident and said that the Consulate along with other officials and community members have met the relatives, hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure all help.
The bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities, who were reportedly returning after the Eid celebrations in Oman when the bus reportedly crashed into a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.