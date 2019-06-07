Dubai: In a bus accident, on Thursday, 17 people were killed, of which eight were Indians including one woman, and five were critically injured. Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed the death of eight Indians and shared the details of the deceased through their official Twitter handle.

1/2) We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased & awaits further details for others to inform their families. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 6, 2019

The Consulate informed that four Indians were discharged after first aid and three were receiving treatment in Rashid hospital. It also expressed its condolences to the families of those who passed away in the accident and said that the Consulate along with other officials and community members have met the relatives, hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure all help.

2/2) The names of those who have passed away are: Mr. Rajagopalan, Mr. Feroz Khan Pathan, Mrs. Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Mr. Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Mr. Kiran Johnny, Mr. Vasudev, Mr. Tilakram Jawahar Thakur. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 6, 2019

The bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities, who were reportedly returning after the Eid celebrations in Oman when the bus reportedly crashed into a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.